Robert De Niro to Receive Honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes

Veteran actor and director Robert De Niro is set to receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in recognition of his lifetime achievements. The prestigious accolade will be presented by fellow actor and film producer Leonardo DiCaprio during the festival's opening ceremony, as reported by Variety.

De Niro boasts an impressive career, having won two Academy Awards—Best Supporting Actor for 'The Godfather Part II' and Best Actor for 'Raging Bull.' He has also received Oscar nods for performances in 'Taxi Driver,' 'The Deer Hunter,' 'Awakenings,' 'Cape Fear,' 'Silver Linings Playbook,' and 'Killers of the Flower Moon' among others.

In a statement, De Niro expressed his affection for the festival, describing it as a unifying event amid global divides. The festival also lauded De Niro's distinctive acting style and significant impact on cinema. Following the Palme d'Or ceremony, Amelie Bonnin's musical comedy 'Leave One Day' will be screened.

