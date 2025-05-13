Left Menu

Robert De Niro to Receive Honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes

Veteran actor Robert De Niro will be honored with an honorary Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement at the Cannes Film Festival. The accolade will be presented by Leonardo DiCaprio during the festival's opening ceremony. This award celebrates De Niro's illustrious career and contributions to the film industry.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro in 'Killers of The Flower Moon' (Image source: YouTube/Paramount Pictures). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actor and director Robert De Niro is set to receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in recognition of his lifetime achievements. The prestigious accolade will be presented by fellow actor and film producer Leonardo DiCaprio during the festival's opening ceremony, as reported by Variety.

De Niro boasts an impressive career, having won two Academy Awards—Best Supporting Actor for 'The Godfather Part II' and Best Actor for 'Raging Bull.' He has also received Oscar nods for performances in 'Taxi Driver,' 'The Deer Hunter,' 'Awakenings,' 'Cape Fear,' 'Silver Linings Playbook,' and 'Killers of the Flower Moon' among others.

In a statement, De Niro expressed his affection for the festival, describing it as a unifying event amid global divides. The festival also lauded De Niro's distinctive acting style and significant impact on cinema. Following the Palme d'Or ceremony, Amelie Bonnin's musical comedy 'Leave One Day' will be screened.

(With inputs from agencies.)

