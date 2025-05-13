Remembering Samuel French: Beloved Actor of Stage and Screen Passes Away at 45

Samuel French, a distinguished actor celebrated for his significant roles in productions such as 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and 'Fear the Walking Dead', has passed away at the age of 45. His death occurred in Waco, Texas, after battling cancer for a year.

Born on January 26, 1980, French's journey in acting began in Clifton, Texas, where he moved with his family at a young age. Transitioning to Austin and Dallas, he amassed early credits as 'Ben' in series like 'Texas Rising' and 'Fear the Walking Dead'. His filmography includes notable projects such as 'Pegasus: Pony With a Broken Wing' and the upcoming 'Blood Dried Hands'. His final role was in 'Towpath', directed by Paul Sinacore, where he portrayed Detective Bernard Crooke, leaving a lasting impact on both the film and those he worked with.

The news of his passing resonated deeply with colleagues and fans alike. Sinacore commented on Instagram about French's unwavering dedication and shared creative journey. French's work ethic and passion shone through every role, remembered fondly by those who knew him. He is survived by his daughter and family, leaving a heartfelt legacy behind.

