Shockwaves as Viral Video Reveals Dead Rat in Pulse Packet

A viral video showing a dead rat in a pulse packet from a fair price shop in Himachal Pradesh prompted officials to investigate. The Civil Supplies Corporation visited the complainant's home, recorded her statement, and sent a report for further action. Inquiry with the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation is recommended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:17 IST
In a startling incident that sent shockwaves online, a video showing a dead rat inside a packet of pulses purchased from a fair price shop in Himachal Pradesh went viral. The alarming footage prompted swift action from authorities.

Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Regional Manager Sanjeev Sharma arrived at the complainant's residence in Jhulan village, Hamirpur district, on Tuesday. Accompanied by a team, Sharma recorded the statement of the woman who discovered the rodent-infested grain and ensured that a comprehensive report was prepared for the state headquarters.

The report calls for a response from the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation in Delhi, urging immediate corrective measures to prevent any lapses in food quality standards. This development highlights significant concerns regarding food safety regulations in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

