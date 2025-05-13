Left Menu

Cassie Takes the Stand: The High-Stakes Trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Rhythm and blues singer Casandra Ventura, known as Cassie, testified against Sean 'Diddy' Combs in his sex trafficking and racketeering trial, detailing abuse and manipulation. Combs, who faces severe charges, is accused of luring women into relationships, forcing drug-fueled sex parties, and blackmailing them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:46 IST
In a gripping testimony at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' high-profile trial, Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura described severe abuse by the music mogul. Ventura testified that Combs frequently assaulted her, leaving visible injuries, and forced her participation in drug-fueled sex parties.

Combs, who faces multiple felony charges including racketeering and sex trafficking, plead not guilty. Prosecutors allege he exploited women through manipulative practices involving recorded encounters used for blackmail.

Combs' defense argues that the relationships were consensual and depict a lifestyle rather than criminal activity. The trial is set to unfold with testimonies from witnesses substantiating the prosecution's claims of Combs' violent behavior and coercive tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

