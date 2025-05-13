Cassie Takes the Stand: The High-Stakes Trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

In a gripping testimony at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' high-profile trial, Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura described severe abuse by the music mogul. Ventura testified that Combs frequently assaulted her, leaving visible injuries, and forced her participation in drug-fueled sex parties.

Combs, who faces multiple felony charges including racketeering and sex trafficking, plead not guilty. Prosecutors allege he exploited women through manipulative practices involving recorded encounters used for blackmail.

Combs' defense argues that the relationships were consensual and depict a lifestyle rather than criminal activity. The trial is set to unfold with testimonies from witnesses substantiating the prosecution's claims of Combs' violent behavior and coercive tactics.

