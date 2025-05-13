Star Witness Testifies in Diddy Combs' Trial: Allegations Unveiled

In a gripping testimony on Tuesday, Casandra Ventura, known as "Cassie," detailed the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs. Speaking in a Manhattan federal court, Ventura described the string of violent incidents and manipulation she endured.

Prosecutors accuse Combs of orchestrating a series of drug-fueled sex parties, coercing women into participating by leveraging his industry power and blackmailing them with incriminating video evidence. These allegations form the crux of the charges that could lead Combs to face a lengthy prison sentence.

While the defense argues that Combs' lifestyle choices are being misinterpreted as criminal behavior, the trial progresses with testimonies from Ventura and potentially other victims, illuminating the complicated dynamics of power and control in Combs' relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)