Bihar Rajya Sabha Polls: NDA's Political Chessboard and Power Dynamics

Bihar is gearing up for Rajya Sabha elections with five seats in contention. The ruling NDA aims to secure victories from weakened opposition parties. Key players include JD(U), BJP, and RLM, amid political tactics and alliance negotiations. The outcome will potentially reshape the state's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:57 IST
Bihar's political landscape is set for a turbulent phase as Rajya Sabha elections for five seats approach. Of these, three are currently under the control of the ruling NDA coalition, with plans to seize the remaining two from a fragmented opposition.

The JD(U), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, faces critical decisions regarding the candidacy of two prominent MPs serving their second consecutive terms. Meanwhile, the BJP is eyeing strategic opportunities with potential candidates like Nitin Nabin.

The stakes are high for the opposition RJD, with its reduced strength in the assembly, while alliances and promises within the NDA shape potential outcomes in this high-stakes political chess game.

