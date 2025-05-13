Left Menu

Cannes Jury Chief Juliette Binoche Speaks Out on Trump's Tariff Threat

Juliette Binoche, leading the Cannes Film Festival jury, criticized U.S. President Trump's 100% tariff threat on foreign films, hinting it's for his image. Jeremy Strong highlighted film's role under Trump, while Halle Berry dismissed returning to James Bond amidst Amazon's new creative control over MGM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:12 IST
Juliette Binoche

At the Cannes Film Festival, Juliette Binoche, the head of this year's jury, criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's potential 100% tariffs on foreign films. She suggested the move was more about preserving his reputation than policy.

Binoche, alongside jury members like actors Halle Berry and Jeremy Strong, will decide the winner of the prestigious Palme d'Or. Strong emphasized the importance of film as a truthful medium, especially under Trump's presidency, linking it to his portrayal of Roy Cohn, whom he considers the 'progenitor of fake news.'

Separately, Berry dismissed the idea of reprising her 'James Bond' role, following Amazon's deal to gain creative control over MGM. She questioned the suitability of a female 007, expressing doubt about a Jinx spin-off in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

