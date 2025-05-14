The Revolutionary Legacy of José Mujica: From Guerrilla to Global Icon
José Mujica, former Uruguayan president, storied Marxist guerrilla, and simple-living philosopher, has passed away at 89. Renowned for his transformative leadership, Mujica legalized marijuana and same-sex marriage. Despite an esophageal cancer battle, he remained politically active, helping elect Yamandú Orsi, just months before his death.
José Mujica, the former president of Uruguay renowned for his unorthodox leadership and ascetic lifestyle, has died at the age of 89. Mujica's death was confirmed by Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi, who referred to him as a significant 'president, activist, guide, and leader' on social media platform X.
Mujica, once a fiery Marxist guerrilla and later a flower farmer, left a profound impact on global politics through his radical democratic principles and straightforward philosophy. He had been battling esophageal cancer since early 2024, making occasional public appearances to support political causes, notably in Uruguay's national elections.
Despite rigorous treatment initially seeming successful, the cancer returned and spread to his liver, leading him to forego further medical intervention. Mujica's presidency from 2010 to 2015 was marked by monumental social reforms, including the legalization of marijuana and same-sex marriage, setting a precedent for progressive legislations globally.
