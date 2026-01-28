Left Menu

Nasry Asfura: A Controversial Rise to Honduras' Presidency

Nasry Asfura was inaugurated as Honduras' president with pledges to combat crime, create jobs, and improve social services. Backed by Trump, his election was controversial with claims of fraud. Asfura, from the National Party, narrowly defeated competitor Salvador Nasralla in a tight race amid broader right-wing shifts in Latin America.

Nasry Asfura, a businessman backed by Trump, was sworn in as Honduras' president on Tuesday. He has promised to generate jobs, tackle crime, and enhance critical social services including education and health care.

Upon taking office at Congress, the 67-year-old leader emphasized his commitment to delivering tangible solutions across Honduras. Due to the austere nature of the ceremony, no foreign dignitaries attended, although representatives from various countries participated through diplomatic channels and international organizations.

Asfura's controversial ascent, supported by former US President Donald Trump, drew scrutiny after a fiercely contested election. His victory margin was less than 1%, with 40.27% of the vote against conservative rival Salvador Nasralla's 39.53%. Despite allegations of election fraud, Asfura aims to streamline state operations, confront gang violence, and invest in infrastructure to boost connectivity and job creation.

