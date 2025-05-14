Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning Sparks Cinematic Frenzy in India

Tom Cruise's latest installment, 'Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning,' is generating significant excitement in India, as evidenced by its impressive advance ticket sales.

Over 45,000 tickets have been sold across major cinema chains such as PVR Inox and Cinépolis, highlighting the film's massive appeal ahead of its May 17 release.

Industry leaders recognize its impact, noting the franchise's enduring legacy and ability to unite audiences, as they prepare for this highly anticipated cinematic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)