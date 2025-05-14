TigerMonk: Revolutionizing the Creative Industry with a Bold Rebrand

TigerMonk Private Limited, formerly known as Twelth Fail Studios, has announced its rebranding, signaling a significant shift in its strategic direction and market positioning. The new identity encapsulates the company's broader capabilities and ambitions as it cements its place in the media production industry.

Founded in 2010 by Aditya Rathi and Gayatri Patil, TigerMonk has been a stalwart in producing high-quality audiovisual content, including corporate and brand films, television commercials, and more. With over 500 diverse projects under its belt across India, UAE, and the USA, TigerMonk has seamlessly integrated modern movie techniques into corporate productions.

Aditya Rathi, Managing Director, highlighted that the rebranding to TigerMonk is more than a name change—it is symbolic of their evolving vision. He spoke of a legacy built on bold creativity and strategic precision that, under the TigerMonk brand, seeks to amplify its impact even further. TigerMonk's ethos, 'Bold Vision, Timeless Wisdom,' continues to drive innovation and industry disruption.

