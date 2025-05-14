Inspiring Through Lenses: A Dive into Wildlife Photography Showcase

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition in New Delhi features stunning photographs capturing the beauty and challenges of nature, highlighting the work of Canadian photographer Shane Gross. His image 'The Swarm of Life', a mass of western toad tadpoles under lily pads, took the top title in this prestigious event.

Organised by London's Natural History Museum and the British Council, the exhibition showcases 18 category winners from across the globe, emphasizing photography's power to inspire action for nature conservation. Among them is the Young Grand Title winner, German photographer Alexis Tinker-Tsavalas, for his piece 'Life Under Dead Wood'.

The showcase will foster engaging discussions on biodiversity, with a variety of events such as documentary screenings, panel discussions, and creative activities for all ages. It aims to not only celebrate photographic art but also to spark real advocacy for wildlife preservation worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)