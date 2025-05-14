Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Hot Seat as Trial Unfolds
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is on trial, facing charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and other felonies. His former girlfriend Casandra Ventura, also known as Cassie, has testified against him, describing years of abuse and coercion at drug-fueled parties. The trial, set to last two months, could lead to a life sentence.
On its third day, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' criminal trial has captivated public attention, with his ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura taking the stand to detail her harrowing experiences during the decade-long relationship.
Ventura, a well-known R&B singer, provided chilling testimony about her participation in Combs' infamous "Freak Off" parties. Jurors were shown a surveillance video depicting a violent altercation between the pair, painting a grim picture of substance-fueled gatherings.
The trial in Manhattan federal court sees Combs facing five felony charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. A conviction could result in a minimum 15-year prison term, escalating to life imprisonment, as new allegations arise from multiple plaintiffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
