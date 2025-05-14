Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Hot Seat as Trial Unfolds

On its third day, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' criminal trial has captivated public attention, with his ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura taking the stand to detail her harrowing experiences during the decade-long relationship.

Ventura, a well-known R&B singer, provided chilling testimony about her participation in Combs' infamous "Freak Off" parties. Jurors were shown a surveillance video depicting a violent altercation between the pair, painting a grim picture of substance-fueled gatherings.

The trial in Manhattan federal court sees Combs facing five felony charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. A conviction could result in a minimum 15-year prison term, escalating to life imprisonment, as new allegations arise from multiple plaintiffs.

