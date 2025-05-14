Rising Tiger Threat in Maharashtra: Forest Fatalities Surge

Chandrapur district in Maharashtra has faced a string of tragic incidents, with six women falling victim to tiger attacks in just one week. The latest casualty, Kacharabai Arun Bharde, was killed while collecting tendu leaves in the buffer zone of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), sparking local outcry for safer conditions.

Despite the deployment of 450 forest staff to monitor the area, officials blame villagers for ignoring safety advice, which has led to these unfortunate events. After the incident, locals demanded preventive measures such as erecting fences, highlighting ongoing tension between wildlife conservation and human safety.

In a shocking one-day event, three women were killed simultaneously in Sindewahi tehsil, underscoring the growing danger in this region. The state has begun offering compensations to affected families while urging residents to adhere to safety guidelines to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)