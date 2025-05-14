Uruguay Bids Farewell to Iconic Leader Pepe Mujica

The streets of Uruguay's capital were filled with mourners on Wednesday as thousands paid their respects to former President Jose Mujica, the guerrilla fighter-turned-leader known for his humility and progressive vision for the nation.

Holding banners and chanting slogans, citizens joined a solemn procession as Mujica's coffin, draped with the national flag, was carried on a gun carriage through Montevideo. The cortege wound its way to the parliament in a three-hour journey, watched by those lining the route and applauding from nearby balconies.

Mujica's legacy as a transformative leader endures, having championed marijuana legalization, same-sex marriage, and groundbreaking abortion rights while fostering a commitment to alternative energy. His death on Tuesday at age 89 prompted national mourning, with President Yamandu Orsi honoring his mentor by declaring three days of commemoration while stressing the simple virtues Mujica exemplified throughout his life.

(With inputs from agencies.)