Left Menu

Uruguay Bids Farewell to Iconic Leader Pepe Mujica

Uruguayans gathered to honor former President Jose Mujica, a guerrilla fighter-turned-leader known for his humility and progressive reforms. Thousands joined the procession through Montevideo to the parliament. Mujica, an icon on the Latin American left, was remembered for legalizing marijuana, same-sex marriage, and advocating for alternative energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montevideo | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:58 IST
Uruguay Bids Farewell to Iconic Leader Pepe Mujica
  • Country:
  • Uruguay

The streets of Uruguay's capital were filled with mourners on Wednesday as thousands paid their respects to former President Jose Mujica, the guerrilla fighter-turned-leader known for his humility and progressive vision for the nation.

Holding banners and chanting slogans, citizens joined a solemn procession as Mujica's coffin, draped with the national flag, was carried on a gun carriage through Montevideo. The cortege wound its way to the parliament in a three-hour journey, watched by those lining the route and applauding from nearby balconies.

Mujica's legacy as a transformative leader endures, having championed marijuana legalization, same-sex marriage, and groundbreaking abortion rights while fostering a commitment to alternative energy. His death on Tuesday at age 89 prompted national mourning, with President Yamandu Orsi honoring his mentor by declaring three days of commemoration while stressing the simple virtues Mujica exemplified throughout his life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025