Entertainment World Buzz: Halle Berry's Cannes Switch, HBO Max Rebranding, and More

Halle Berry encountered unexpected changes as Cannes Film Festival implemented a new dress code that restricts nudity and voluminous outfits, prompting a last-minute wardrobe shift. Her experience highlights the festival's evolving guidelines aimed at ensuring seamless red carpet appearances and efficient theater seating arrangements.

In a strategic move, Warner Bros Discovery is reinstating the iconic HBO name to its streaming service, rebranding it as HBO Max. The decision, slated for summer, intends to leverage HBO's global recognition to bolster subscriber growth across international markets.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs finds himself at the center of controversy as his ex-girlfriend accuses him of coercive actions during drug-fueled sex parties. Her testimony in a New York trial adds to the complex web of allegations that could see Combs facing serious legal repercussions.

