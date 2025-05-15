MP Subba Advocates for Tribal Representation and Aviation Development

In a critical meeting at the Raj Bhavan, Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba brought pressing local issues to Governor Om Prakash Mathur's attention. Foremost among these was the delayed implementation of Legislative Assembly reserved seats for the Limboo and Tamang communities, officially recognized as Scheduled Tribes since 2003.

Subba stressed the importance of integrating Sikkim's remote areas into the state's broader development strategy. The MP emphasized that better representation for these tribal communities is essential for equitable growth and local empowerment.

The discussions also highlighted the state of Pakyong Airport, where Subba called for improved infrastructure and consistent flight operations. Governor Mathur assured Subba that he would address these concerns at the central level, seeking policy support for Sikkim's development.

