MP Subba Advocates for Tribal Representation and Aviation Development

Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba met with Governor Om Prakash Mathur, emphasizing the need for Legislative Assembly seats for the Limboo and Tamang tribes and improvements in Pakyong Airport operations. Governor Mathur promised to bring these issues to the attention of central authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 15-05-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 11:05 IST
In a critical meeting at the Raj Bhavan, Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba brought pressing local issues to Governor Om Prakash Mathur's attention. Foremost among these was the delayed implementation of Legislative Assembly reserved seats for the Limboo and Tamang communities, officially recognized as Scheduled Tribes since 2003.

Subba stressed the importance of integrating Sikkim's remote areas into the state's broader development strategy. The MP emphasized that better representation for these tribal communities is essential for equitable growth and local empowerment.

The discussions also highlighted the state of Pakyong Airport, where Subba called for improved infrastructure and consistent flight operations. Governor Mathur assured Subba that he would address these concerns at the central level, seeking policy support for Sikkim's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

