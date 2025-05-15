Left Menu

Supreme Court Clears Way for Shri Banke Bihari Temple Corridor Development

The Supreme Court has approved the Uttar Pradesh government's plan to develop the Shri Banke Bihari Temple corridor in Mathura by using temple funds to acquire surrounding land. The court modified a previous High Court order, allowing the temple's fixed deposits to be used for land acquisition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:03 IST
The Supreme Court has paved the way for a significant development project for the Shri Banke Bihari Temple corridor in Mathura, with approval granted to the Uttar Pradesh government to use temple funds to purchase 5 acres of land around the site. This decision facilitates plans to improve facilities for scores of devotees.

Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma have modified a previous High Court order, thereby allowing the government to procure land by tapping into the temple's fixed deposits. The project aims to provide amenities such as parking lots, accommodation, and security to enhance the temple-going experience.

The ruling comes amidst ongoing discussions regarding the management and upkeep of iconic temples in the Braj region, highlighting challenges linked to administration and logistical support for such historical sites. The court's decision underscores the priority given to upholding the public interest and ensuring visitor safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

