Supreme Court Clears Way for Shri Banke Bihari Temple Corridor Development

The Supreme Court has paved the way for a significant development project for the Shri Banke Bihari Temple corridor in Mathura, with approval granted to the Uttar Pradesh government to use temple funds to purchase 5 acres of land around the site. This decision facilitates plans to improve facilities for scores of devotees.

Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma have modified a previous High Court order, thereby allowing the government to procure land by tapping into the temple's fixed deposits. The project aims to provide amenities such as parking lots, accommodation, and security to enhance the temple-going experience.

The ruling comes amidst ongoing discussions regarding the management and upkeep of iconic temples in the Braj region, highlighting challenges linked to administration and logistical support for such historical sites. The court's decision underscores the priority given to upholding the public interest and ensuring visitor safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)