Tragedy on the Peak: First Foreigner Dies on Everest in 2023

A Filipino mountaineer has tragically died while attempting to scale the world's highest peak, Mt. Everest.

Philipp II Santiago, 45, attempting his summit push, died suddenly upon reaching Camp IV, according to Bodhraj Bhandari, managing director of Snowy Horizon, the company organizing the expedition. Bhandari suggested that Santiago's death might have been contributed to by high altitude.

This incident marks the first foreign climber death on Mt. Everest this spring. The expedition organizer noted that over 50 climbers have so far successfully summited this season, while more than 450 climbers have been granted permits to attempt the ascent.

(With inputs from agencies.)