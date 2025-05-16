Miss World 2025 Contestants Dive into Telangana's Cultural Tapestry

Miss World 2025 contestants have immersed themselves in Telangana's vibrant culture during their stay, offering them a unique blend of traditional craftsmanship and spiritual experience. The group, representing nine countries, explored the art of handwoven IKAT sarees and visited the esteemed Lord Lakshmi Narasimha temple at Yadagirigutta.

The event of May 10, marked by a glittering ceremony in Hyderabad, showcased not only the beauty queens but also the heritage and culture of Telangana. The contestants were given a traditional welcome in Pochampally, a village celebrated for its 'Best World Tourism Village' status conferred by UNWTO, where they engaged with the local weavers, learning about the complex process of IKAT weaving.

The Telangana government is leveraging this high-profile event to promote the state as a premier tourist destination, with action plans in place to enhance its global profile and attract investments. Additional highlights include heritage walks at historic landmarks like Charminar and Ramappa temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, further underscoring the state's rich cultural tapestry to an international audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)