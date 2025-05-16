Rupert Friend Takes the Lead in Emotional Thriller 'Photo Booth'

Rupert Friend, acclaimed for his performances in ''Homeland'' and ''The Young Victoria'', is set to headline ''Photo Booth'', a gripping emotional thriller.

The 43-year-old actor will star alongside Lily James and Raffey Cassidy in the directorial debut from Australian filmmakers Spencer and Lloyd Harvey.

In ''Photo Booth'', Friend will portray Ben, a talented portrait artist overshadowed by his wife and famous father, entangled in a fraught triangle involving Lily James' character and a young waitress played by Cassidy.

