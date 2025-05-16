Rupert Friend Takes the Lead in Emotional Thriller 'Photo Booth'
Rupert Friend, known for his roles in 'Homeland' and 'The Young Victoria', stars in 'Photo Booth', an emotional thriller with Lily James and Raffey Cassidy. Directed by Spencer and Lloyd Harvey, Friend plays a portrait artist caught in a complicated love triangle. He'll also appear in 'Dreams'.
Rupert Friend, acclaimed for his performances in ''Homeland'' and ''The Young Victoria'', is set to headline ''Photo Booth'', a gripping emotional thriller.
The 43-year-old actor will star alongside Lily James and Raffey Cassidy in the directorial debut from Australian filmmakers Spencer and Lloyd Harvey.
In ''Photo Booth'', Friend will portray Ben, a talented portrait artist overshadowed by his wife and famous father, entangled in a fraught triangle involving Lily James' character and a young waitress played by Cassidy.
