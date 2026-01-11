Russia's Turn for Peace: EU's Call to Action

The European Commission has challenged Russia to show its interest in peace, following a peace plan and security guarantees agreed upon by Ukraine and its allies. The initiative, outlined by Ursula von der Leyen, comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed the plan with U.S. President Donald Trump last year.

Von der Leyen highlighted that the security guarantees are substantial and well-defined, with primary reliance on Ukraine's armed forces. The United States and Europe also play a crucial role in ensuring Kyiv's military is well-equipped. A Coalition of the Willing, comprising 35 states, including most EU countries, Canada, Britain, Australia, New Zealand, and Turkey, forms the second line of defense.

She emphasized the U.S. involvement in verification and monitoring processes and stated ongoing efforts to ensure Ukraine's economic prosperity post-ceasefire. These plans will be detailed in an upcoming 'prosperity paper,' outlining measures to boost Ukraine's economy and support its recovery in the short-term and over the next decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)