Billie Eilish Debunks AI-Generated Met Gala Appearance

Billie Eilish clarifies rumors about her supposed 2025 Met Gala attendance, highlighting the pitfalls of AI-generated images. Sharing her absence from the event on Instagram, Eilish emphasized she was performing in Europe. Fellow artist Katy Perry faced similar issues, both defending themselves against online critics over AI fakes.

Updated: 16-05-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 13:35 IST
Billie Eilish Debunks AI-Generated Met Gala Appearance
Billie Eilish (Photo/Instagram/@billieeilish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent Instagram video, acclaimed singer Billie Eilish addressed AI-generated images falsely depicting her at the 2025 Met Gala. The digital fabrications sparked widespread online criticism. Laughing off the inaccuracies, Eilish clarified that while she appeared in the images, she was actually performing in Amsterdam.

'I wasn't there. That's AI,' declared Eilish while enjoying an ice cream. 'I had a show in Europe that night. Let me be! I wasn't even there!' Her 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour coincided with the Met Gala on May 5, further corroborating her claims.

Similarly, pop star Katy Perry has also been affected by AI-generated images. Addressing the digital deception, Perry captioned her post with humor, aligning her absence with professional commitments. The 2025 Met Gala celebrated 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' an exhibition focused on dandyism's influence on Black fashion history. With a dress code 'Tailored for You,' attendees were invited to showcase unique suiting creativity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

