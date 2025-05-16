Billie Eilish Debunks AI-Generated Met Gala Appearance

In a recent Instagram video, acclaimed singer Billie Eilish addressed AI-generated images falsely depicting her at the 2025 Met Gala. The digital fabrications sparked widespread online criticism. Laughing off the inaccuracies, Eilish clarified that while she appeared in the images, she was actually performing in Amsterdam.

'I wasn't there. That's AI,' declared Eilish while enjoying an ice cream. 'I had a show in Europe that night. Let me be! I wasn't even there!' Her 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour coincided with the Met Gala on May 5, further corroborating her claims.

Similarly, pop star Katy Perry has also been affected by AI-generated images. Addressing the digital deception, Perry captioned her post with humor, aligning her absence with professional commitments. The 2025 Met Gala celebrated 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' an exhibition focused on dandyism's influence on Black fashion history. With a dress code 'Tailored for You,' attendees were invited to showcase unique suiting creativity.

