Bono's Journey of Self-Reflection: From Stage to Screen

At the Cannes Film Festival, U2 frontman Bono premieres his documentary "Bono: Stories of Surrender" on Apple TV+, inspired by his stage show from his 2022 book "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story". Reflecting on personal and global themes, Bono examines his past, activism, and relationship with his father.

With advice from his daughter, Eve Hewson, Bono embraces the uniqueness of musicians among actors and storytellers at Cannes. His reflections touch on globalization's impact, nationalism concerns, and the Pope's nuanced approach, exploring how social issues intersect with his life and career.

Bono discusses emotional insights about his father, drawing parallels between ego, stage presence, and activism. Through humor and vulnerability, he explores emotional wounds and newfound perspectives, offering viewers a candid glimpse into his multifaceted persona and an opportunity for personal reflection.

