Pope Leo XIV Sets a Peaceful Tone in His First Address

Pope Leo XIV emphasized the foundational role of family in society, rooted in the union between a man and a woman, during his first public remarks as pontiff on Friday. He asserted the dignity of all, from the unborn to the elderly, aligning with clear Catholic doctrine on marriage and abortion.

Highlighting the need for dialogue, Leo urged for a revival of multilateral diplomacy and cooperation between religious communities to pursue global peace, addressing Vatican diplomats in a private meeting. The Vatican provided the prepared texts of both Pope Leo and the diplomatic corps dean ahead of his installation Mass.

Pope Leo, an Augustinian, resonates a consistent message of peace since his election on May 8. He told governments to cultivate peaceful societies, focusing on family investments and respect for individual dignity. While reasserting traditional views on marriage, he echoes Pope Francis' outreach to LGBTQ+ Catholics, calling for a more inclusive church.

