Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3: Epic Adventures Await

Paramount+ unveils the premiere date for 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3. Launching on July 17, the series promises exciting new adventures and a diverse range of genres until its conclusion on September 11. The season boasts a stellar cast, continuing thrilling tales of the USS Enterprise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:44 IST
A still from 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' (Photo/YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
Paramount+ has revealed that the much-anticipated third season of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' will debut on Thursday, July 17. Fans can expect the first two episodes to be released on this date, with subsequent installments airing weekly until the season finale on Thursday, September 11.

The upcoming season will resume the narrative where the second season concluded, focusing on the USS Enterprise crew dealing with the aftermath of their encounter with the Gorn, as reported by Deadline. This season promises to deliver an array of 'thrilling adventures' spanning faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery, with unique genre explorations new to the 'Star Trek' universe.

The series showcases an impressive ensemble cast, including Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck, alongside Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, among others. Notable guest stars such as Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, and Carol Kane add to the show's appeal.

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' is a production of CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment, with Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers at the helm as co-showrunners. The series is also shepherded by executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Aaron Baiers, and Rod Roddenberry.

In the US, UK, Latin America, and Australia, viewers can stream 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' exclusively on Paramount+. The show is also accessible via SkyShowtime in the Nordics, Netherlands, Spain, and other regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

