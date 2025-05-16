Controversy Erupts Over Renovation of Goa's Kala Academy

The Goa government has taken decisive action by blacklisting Techton Buildcon Pvt Ltd, the contractor responsible for renovating the iconic Kala Academy. This decision follows persistent flaws in the renovation work, which have drawn widespread criticism from opposition parties and local artists.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that the contractor has until October to rectify these issues at their own expense. Furthermore, plans for a four-year annual maintenance contract with the contractor have been canceled. The decision came in response to disruptions experienced at the 1,000-seat Deenanath Mangeshkar auditorium, including light and sound problems.

Renovation of the iconic complex, designed by late Charles Correa, became controversial after last year's monsoon exposed leaks in the auditorium. The government has formed a task force led by veteran actor Vijay Kenkre, and Sawant assured that its recommendations will be enforced to address the issues.

