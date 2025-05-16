Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Renovation of Goa's Kala Academy

The Goa government has blacklisted contractor Techton Buildcon Pvt Ltd due to renovation flaws at the iconic Kala Academy. Critics, including political opposition and artists, raised concerns about light and sound issues. The government canceled the contractor's annual maintenance contract and a task force will implement remedial recommendations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government has taken decisive action by blacklisting Techton Buildcon Pvt Ltd, the contractor responsible for renovating the iconic Kala Academy. This decision follows persistent flaws in the renovation work, which have drawn widespread criticism from opposition parties and local artists.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that the contractor has until October to rectify these issues at their own expense. Furthermore, plans for a four-year annual maintenance contract with the contractor have been canceled. The decision came in response to disruptions experienced at the 1,000-seat Deenanath Mangeshkar auditorium, including light and sound problems.

Renovation of the iconic complex, designed by late Charles Correa, became controversial after last year's monsoon exposed leaks in the auditorium. The government has formed a task force led by veteran actor Vijay Kenkre, and Sawant assured that its recommendations will be enforced to address the issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

