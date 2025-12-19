Left Menu

Supreme Court Extends Tenure for 'Untainted' Teachers Amid Recruitment Revamp

West Bengal's 'untainted' teachers will remain employed until August 31, following a Supreme Court order on the school jobs scam. The apex court extended recruitment deadlines and confirmed state confidence in the Chief Minister. Recruitment for new teachers is ongoing, with completion expected by March.

The Supreme Court has granted an extension for 'untainted' teachers in West Bengal, allowing them to remain in their positions until August 31 next year. This decision comes amidst the fallout of a recruitment scam that disqualified thousands of educators without direct involvement.

In April, the court annulled a 2016 selection, affecting 25,753 staff in state and state-aided schools, after uncovering significant irregularities. Now, with 15,403 teachers deemed 'untainted', the West Bengal School Service Commission is tasked with ensuring transparent, fresh recruitments by December 31.

The education sector's relief is palpable as Minister Bratya Basu and Board Secretary Subrata Ghosh lauded the ruling, seeing it as a testament to state leadership under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Recruitment efforts continue, focusing on Classes 9-12 with milestones set for early next year.

