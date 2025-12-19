Supreme Court Extends Tenure for 'Untainted' Teachers Amid Recruitment Revamp
West Bengal's 'untainted' teachers will remain employed until August 31, following a Supreme Court order on the school jobs scam. The apex court extended recruitment deadlines and confirmed state confidence in the Chief Minister. Recruitment for new teachers is ongoing, with completion expected by March.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has granted an extension for 'untainted' teachers in West Bengal, allowing them to remain in their positions until August 31 next year. This decision comes amidst the fallout of a recruitment scam that disqualified thousands of educators without direct involvement.
In April, the court annulled a 2016 selection, affecting 25,753 staff in state and state-aided schools, after uncovering significant irregularities. Now, with 15,403 teachers deemed 'untainted', the West Bengal School Service Commission is tasked with ensuring transparent, fresh recruitments by December 31.
The education sector's relief is palpable as Minister Bratya Basu and Board Secretary Subrata Ghosh lauded the ruling, seeing it as a testament to state leadership under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Recruitment efforts continue, focusing on Classes 9-12 with milestones set for early next year.
ALSO READ
West Bengal: A Hub of Investment and Growth under Mamata Banerjee
Aroop Biswas wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking to be relieved of Sports department responsibilities: TMC leader Kunal Ghosh.
Messi event fiasco: West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas's resignation accepted by CM Mamata Banerjee, says TMC leader Kunal Ghosh.
Gold Chains Heist at Mamata Banerjee Rally: Arrest Made