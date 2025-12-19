Left Menu

Aouar's Injury Shakes Up Algeria's Africa Cup of Nations Hopes

Algeria's Africa Cup of Nations campaign faces a setback as key midfielder Houssem Aouar withdraws due to an injury during training. He will be replaced by Himad Abdelli. The team, in Group E, will start their tournament against Sudan. Aouar previously played for France before representing Algeria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:50 IST
Aouar's Injury Shakes Up Algeria's Africa Cup of Nations Hopes
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Algeria's aspirations at the Africa Cup of Nations have encountered a significant hurdle with the unexpected withdrawal of influential midfielder Houssem Aouar. The Algerian football federation announced that Aouar sustained an injury during training on Thursday and will miss the tournament in Morocco.

In his absence, Himad Abdelli of French club Angers has been called to fill the gap. Aouar, who has previously represented France at the international level, had switched his allegiance to Algeria and was integral to their campaign.

The team is positioned in Group E and is set to kick off their journey against Sudan in Rabat. Aouar's absence presents a challenge for Algeria, who experienced an early exit at the last Cup of Nations. Abdelli's selection is surprising, having been initially omitted from the squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025