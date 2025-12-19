Aouar's Injury Shakes Up Algeria's Africa Cup of Nations Hopes

Algeria's aspirations at the Africa Cup of Nations have encountered a significant hurdle with the unexpected withdrawal of influential midfielder Houssem Aouar. The Algerian football federation announced that Aouar sustained an injury during training on Thursday and will miss the tournament in Morocco.

In his absence, Himad Abdelli of French club Angers has been called to fill the gap. Aouar, who has previously represented France at the international level, had switched his allegiance to Algeria and was integral to their campaign.

The team is positioned in Group E and is set to kick off their journey against Sudan in Rabat. Aouar's absence presents a challenge for Algeria, who experienced an early exit at the last Cup of Nations. Abdelli's selection is surprising, having been initially omitted from the squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)