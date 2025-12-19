Maharashtra Poll Strategy: NCP Leaders to Meet Chief Minister
Maharashtra NCP leader Sunil Tatkare announced plans for a key meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss election strategy for upcoming municipal polls. The talks involve the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and BJP, all forming the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state.
Maharashtra's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president, Sunil Tatkare, revealed plans for a crucial meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The discussion focuses on strategizing for the upcoming municipal corporation elections scheduled for January 15. The NCP is a key player in the ruling Mahayuti alliance, along with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Tatkare shared insights about the NCP's preparedness in urban constituencies slated for polls. Emphasizing the unity of the Mahayuti alliance, he assured that a meeting with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar would also be part of the strategy formulation process.
Despite speculation about an alliance with Sharad Pawar's faction of the NCP, Tatkare clarified no such proposal exists. Meanwhile, negotiations for seat sharing between the BJP and Shiv Sena in various civic bodies indicate ongoing efforts to strengthen their electoral positions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
