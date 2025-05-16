Crypto Executives on High Alert Amid Rising Kidnapping Threats in France
French crypto executives are taking drastic security measures after recent kidnapping attempts, including the attack on Pierre Noizat's daughter. Concerns rise over France's growing violent crime issue. Many call for increased security and deregulation to better protect against these attacks targeting the crypto wealthy.
Following disturbing footage of an attempted kidnapping of a prominent crypto boss's daughter in Paris, Alexandre Aimonino, a 23-year-old crypto executive, is changing his lifestyle to stay safe. He now avoids public transport and industry events, while altering his commute home.
French crypto leaders are alarmed by a string of violent kidnappings within the crypto community, with some boosting their security measures and advocating for deregulation and the right to bear arms. A recent daylight kidnapping attempt involved Pierre Noizat's daughter.
Despite the lack of concrete information about the culprits, authorities have apprehended several individuals connected to these crimes. The rising value of cryptocurrencies has attracted attention from criminals, prompting safety concerns for crypto investors and executives in France.
