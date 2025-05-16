Left Menu

Crypto Executives on High Alert Amid Rising Kidnapping Threats in France

French crypto executives are taking drastic security measures after recent kidnapping attempts, including the attack on Pierre Noizat's daughter. Concerns rise over France's growing violent crime issue. Many call for increased security and deregulation to better protect against these attacks targeting the crypto wealthy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:18 IST
Crypto Executives on High Alert Amid Rising Kidnapping Threats in France
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Following disturbing footage of an attempted kidnapping of a prominent crypto boss's daughter in Paris, Alexandre Aimonino, a 23-year-old crypto executive, is changing his lifestyle to stay safe. He now avoids public transport and industry events, while altering his commute home.

French crypto leaders are alarmed by a string of violent kidnappings within the crypto community, with some boosting their security measures and advocating for deregulation and the right to bear arms. A recent daylight kidnapping attempt involved Pierre Noizat's daughter.

Despite the lack of concrete information about the culprits, authorities have apprehended several individuals connected to these crimes. The rising value of cryptocurrencies has attracted attention from criminals, prompting safety concerns for crypto investors and executives in France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025