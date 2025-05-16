Lizzo Opens Up: The Liberation of Ignoring Online Comments
Singer and rapper Lizzo revealed why she stopped reading online comments two years ago, describing it as liberating. She shared her struggles with anxiety when her content goes viral and how she manages the emotional pressure, particularly during her birthdays when her emotions can become overwhelming.
Singer and rapper Lizzo disclosed her decision to avoid online comments, a practice she has maintained for two years now, on the talk show 'Therapuss' with Jake Shane. She highlighted her belief that not all viral content is beneficial, countering the common perception that all publicity is advantageous
Discussing her reaction to viral content, Lizzo shared she often experiences anxiety, worried about having done something wrong due to her lack of context from not reading comments. The artist described living in a 'bubble' since she stopped engaging with online feedback, describing the change as liberating.
Reflecting on her past struggles with anxiety, Lizzo recounted her emotional release during her 37th birthday, documented on Instagram. Despite years spent portraying strength, she found herself overwhelmed with emotion, ultimately finding solace and happiness surrounded by her loved ones.
