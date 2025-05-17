Star-Studded Premiere of 'Eddington' Dazzles Cannes
Ari Aster's latest film, 'Eddington,' premiered at Cannes, drawing stars like Angelina Jolie and Natalie Portman. Set in New Mexico, it features an election clash amid rising tensions. Praised by critics as 'modern American Western,' it will be released in the U.S. on July 18.
Ari Aster's new film "Eddington" made a dazzling debut at the Cannes Film Festival, with a plethora of Hollywood A-listers gracing the red carpet on Friday evening.
Set amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement in a small New Mexico town, the film explores political tensions through an election campaign between Joaquin Phoenix as a sheriff and Pedro Pascal as a mayor.
Critics lauded the film's modern take on the Western genre, and it will be available in U.S. theaters starting July 18, distributed by A24.
