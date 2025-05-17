Star-Studded Premiere of 'Eddington' Dazzles Cannes

Ari Aster's new film "Eddington" made a dazzling debut at the Cannes Film Festival, with a plethora of Hollywood A-listers gracing the red carpet on Friday evening.

Set amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement in a small New Mexico town, the film explores political tensions through an election campaign between Joaquin Phoenix as a sheriff and Pedro Pascal as a mayor.

Critics lauded the film's modern take on the Western genre, and it will be available in U.S. theaters starting July 18, distributed by A24.

