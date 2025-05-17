Left Menu

Star-Studded Cast Embarks on 'Outer Dark' Journey

Actors Jacob Elordi and Lily-Rose Depp are set to star in 'Outer Dark', an adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's 1968 novel. Directed by Laszlo Nemes, this dark fairytale is set during the Great Depression and follows a woman's quest after discovering her brother abandoned their newborn in the woods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-05-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:50 IST
Jacob Elordi and Lily-Rose Depp are in discussions to headline 'Outer Dark', an anticipated film adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's acclaimed 1968 novel. According to Deadline, the film will be directed by Oscar-winner Laszlo Nemes, known for 'Son Of Saul', marking his debut in English-language cinema.

Set during the Great Depression in Appalachia, 'Outer Dark' tells a chilling tale steered by Nemes' distinct vision. The storyline follows a woman on a desperate quest after discovering her brother has abandoned her infant in the woods. This dark narrative is further complicated as three ominous strangers shadow their steps.

Production for this eagerly awaited film is set to commence in 2026, promising a gripping cinematic experience that delves into themes of betrayal, survival, and haunting encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

