Star-Studded Cast Embarks on 'Outer Dark' Journey

Jacob Elordi and Lily-Rose Depp are in discussions to headline 'Outer Dark', an anticipated film adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's acclaimed 1968 novel. According to Deadline, the film will be directed by Oscar-winner Laszlo Nemes, known for 'Son Of Saul', marking his debut in English-language cinema.

Set during the Great Depression in Appalachia, 'Outer Dark' tells a chilling tale steered by Nemes' distinct vision. The storyline follows a woman on a desperate quest after discovering her brother has abandoned her infant in the woods. This dark narrative is further complicated as three ominous strangers shadow their steps.

Production for this eagerly awaited film is set to commence in 2026, promising a gripping cinematic experience that delves into themes of betrayal, survival, and haunting encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)