Insect Protein: A Future Staple for Ireland's Diet?

As the global population approaches 10 billion by 2050, insects emerge as a sustainable protein source. High in nutrients and low in environmental impact, insects may cater to Ireland's ageing population and dietary needs. Education and acceptance can shift perceptions and make insect protein a dietary norm.

  • Ireland

Insects could play a crucial role in addressing two pressing global challenges: feeding a burgeoning population and combating climate change. By 2050, the world population is expected to reach 10 billion, increasing the demand for protein.

In Ireland, an ageing population faces protein deficiencies, demanding nutritionally dense solutions. Traditional protein sources, such as beef and pork, strain the planet's resources due to their substantial environmental footprints.

Insects, rich in high-quality protein and essential nutrients, offer a sustainable alternative. They require minimal resources and produce significantly fewer greenhouse gases. Despite their benefits, cultural apprehensions persist, highlighting the need for education and innovative culinary integration to transform public perceptions and acceptance.

