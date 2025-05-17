Left Menu

Tragedy in the Hills: Tourist's Mysterious Hut Collapse Death Sparks Probe

The family of Nimisha, a tourist who died in a hut collapse at a resort, questions the cause of her death, suspecting foul play. Despite the postmortem report showing internal injuries, there were no visible marks. The resort's manager and supervisor have been arrested and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 17-05-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 14:00 IST
The family of Nimisha, a young tourist who tragically lost her life in a hut collapse at a resort, is demanding justice and transparency in the investigation of her death. They express concerns over inconsistencies in the incident and seek answers.

Her mother questions the safety standards of the accommodation, pointing out that her daughter's friends, also present during the incident, escaped unharmed. The postmortem report indicating internal injuries contradicts the absence of external wounds.

Authorities have arrested two resort officials, charging them with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, while continuous inquiries aim to uncover the truth behind the woman's untimely demise at the Meppadi resort.

