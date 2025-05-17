Ralph Fiennes Leads 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' as President Snow

Acclaimed actor Ralph Fiennes has been cast as President Snow in the newest chapter of Lionsgate's 'The Hunger Games' series, titled 'Sunrise on the Reaping.' This role marks Fiennes' takeover from the late Donald Sutherland, who played Snow until his passing in June 2024, reports Deadline.

Fiennes will portray the imposing villain and autocratic leader of Panem, set 24 years before Katniss Everdeen's infamous journey. Producer Nina Jacobson shared her enthusiasm, stating that collaborating with Fiennes has been a long-awaited dream following his unforgettable role in Schindler's List.

The storyline, adapted from Suzanne Collins' bestselling work, centers on a resourceful 16-year-old Haymitch from District 12, navigating the perilous landscape of the 50th Hunger Games, which features a staggering 48 participants. The cast includes talents like Whitney Peak and Jesse Plemons, under the direction of Francis Lawrence with scripting by Billy Ray. The film, part of a franchise grossing over USD 3.3 billion globally, is scheduled for release on November 20, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)