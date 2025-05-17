Left Menu

American Musicians Face Legal Trouble in London Assault Case

American musicians Chris Brown and Omololu Akinlolu, aka HoodyBaby, are facing legal challenges in London for an alleged assault. Brown was denied bail, impacting his world tour, while Akinlolu, charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm, was set to appear in Manchester court.

  • United Kingdom

In a legal twist, British police have charged a second American musician, Omololu Akinlolu, in connection with a high-profile assault case in London. A day prior, singer Chris Brown also faced charges for the incident that occurred in early 2023.

Akinlolu, known in music circles as HoodyBaby, is accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent during an incident in London on February 19, 2023. Authorities confirmed he was scheduled for a court appearance in Manchester, underscoring the serious allegations against him.

Meanwhile, acclaimed R&B artist Chris Brown, a Grammy Award winner, was denied bail. This development has thrown his forthcoming world tour into uncertainty, marking a significant impact on his career trajectory.

