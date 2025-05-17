VIDA's 'Charging Simple Hai': A Game-Changer in Electric Mobility

VIDA, powered by Hero, has launched 'Charging Simple Hai', a high-profile campaign aimed at promoting their innovative removable battery technology for electric scooters. The campaign coincides with the Indian Premier League (IPL) season and utilizes a comprehensive television and digital strategy to reach a wide audience.

The campaign underscores VIDA's message that every plug point can be a VIDA charging point, simplifying the process of charging electric scooters. Featuring relatable scenarios and humor, the TVC showcases the practicality and ease of VIDA's removable battery solution, emphasizing accessibility and seamless charging in Indian households.

Strategically placed during prime-time IPL matches and across digital platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, the initiative ensures extensive coverage and engagement. VIDA's commitment to making electric vehicles a feasible choice for modern Indian homes is evident through this campaign, promoting sustainable mobility solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)