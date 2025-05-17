Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Vistadome Safari: A Train Journey Through Nature's Splendor

Uttar Pradesh introduces a unique Vistadome coach service, connecting Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary and Dudhwa Tiger Reserve to boost tourism. Offering panoramic views, the service operates on weekends and plans to expand. It aims to generate employment, enhance wildlife experiences, and promote state tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-05-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 17:46 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Vistadome Safari: A Train Journey Through Nature's Splendor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched the country's first Vistadome coach service linking the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary with the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. This initiative is designed to promote tourism in the state by offering a one-of-a-kind jungle safari experience via train.

The Vistadome coaches feature expansive glass windows and transparent roofs for panoramic views of the forest landscape. Currently running on weekends, plans are being made to expand the service to daily operations to increase accessibility. The initiative is also expected to boost local employment and contribute to the regional economy.

Tourism Director Prakhar Mishra expressed commitment to promoting the state's natural beauty internationally. The service, launched by the Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Development Board, promises a memorable journey through diverse landscapes, highlighting the state's rich biodiversity to visitors, including school children and social media influencers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025