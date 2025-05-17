Uttar Pradesh's Vistadome Safari: A Train Journey Through Nature's Splendor

In a pioneering move, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched the country's first Vistadome coach service linking the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary with the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. This initiative is designed to promote tourism in the state by offering a one-of-a-kind jungle safari experience via train.

The Vistadome coaches feature expansive glass windows and transparent roofs for panoramic views of the forest landscape. Currently running on weekends, plans are being made to expand the service to daily operations to increase accessibility. The initiative is also expected to boost local employment and contribute to the regional economy.

Tourism Director Prakhar Mishra expressed commitment to promoting the state's natural beauty internationally. The service, launched by the Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Development Board, promises a memorable journey through diverse landscapes, highlighting the state's rich biodiversity to visitors, including school children and social media influencers.

(With inputs from agencies.)