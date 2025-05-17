Left Menu

Swedish Journalist Joakim Medin Released from Turkish Custody

Swedish journalist Joakim Medin was released from Turkish custody and returned to Sweden after intensive lobbying efforts. Medin was initially detained in March for allegedly insulting President Erdogan and connections to the PKK. Despite a suspended sentence, a separate trial on terrorism charges looms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 17-05-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 19:07 IST
  • Sweden

A Swedish journalist, Joakim Medin, previously detained in Turkiye, returned home to Sweden after his release on Saturday. His arrest in March was linked to charges of insulting Turkish President Erdogan and alleged membership of the outlawed PKK.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson credited the release to persistent lobbying by Swedish and European officials, expressing satisfaction on social media. Medin, who writes for Dagens ETC, had traveled to Turkiye to cover national protests connected to the imprisonment of Istanbul's mayor.

Reports indicate Medin endured solitary confinement during his custody. A suspended sentence was issued for the initial charges, but he faces a subsequent terrorism-related trial. Medin's return marks a diplomatic effort amid differing political climates between Sweden and Turkiye.

