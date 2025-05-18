Austria's Majestic Triumph at Eurovision 2025

Austria clinched a triumphant victory at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 held in Basel, the host Swiss city, marking its first win since the iconic performance by bearded drag queen Conchita Wurst in 2014.

The competition saw operatic singer JJ secure the victory, narrowly surpassing Israel in what is regarded as the globe's most significant music contest.

This win adds to Austria's Eurovision accolades, following the revered successes of Conchita in 2014 and Udo Juergens in 1966, drawing an audience of over 160 million worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)