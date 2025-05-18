Left Menu

Austria's Majestic Triumph at Eurovision 2025

Austria achieved its first Eurovision victory since 2014, taking the title at the 2025 contest in Basel. The win marks the country's third overall, with operatic singer JJ narrowly outshining Israel. Over 160 million viewers globally tuned in to witness the world's largest music competition.

Austria clinched a triumphant victory at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 held in Basel, the host Swiss city, marking its first win since the iconic performance by bearded drag queen Conchita Wurst in 2014.

The competition saw operatic singer JJ secure the victory, narrowly surpassing Israel in what is regarded as the globe's most significant music contest.

This win adds to Austria's Eurovision accolades, following the revered successes of Conchita in 2014 and Udo Juergens in 1966, drawing an audience of over 160 million worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

