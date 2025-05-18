Babil Khan's Unexpected Exit from Sai Rajesh's Project
Actor Babil Khan hints at an exit from the project with filmmaker Sai Rajesh. He shared on Instagram that the Hindi remake of the film 'Baby' will not proceed as planned due to unforeseen circumstances. Khan wishes the team well and intends to take time off.
Actor Babil Khan has hinted at departing from his upcoming project with filmmaker Sai Rajesh.
The young actor was initially slated to star in Rajesh's Hindi remake of the popular film 'Baby'. However, in a recent Instagram post on Saturday, Khan expressed that due to unfortunate circumstances, the project has faced a halt, stating, 'things didn't go ahead as planned.'
Khan, 27, shared gratitude towards Sai Rajesh, calling their initial collaboration a journey of 'creating magic together' albeit unexpectedly cut short. Announcing a temporary hiatus, he extended his best wishes to the filmmaker and the crew, affirming a hope to reunite for future projects. He recently drew significant attention over an emotional video criticizing Bollywood, which was later removed, followed by a clarification from his team ensuring his well-being.
