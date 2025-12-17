Tragic Loss at Bondi: Remembering Rabbi Eli Schlanger

Hundreds of mourners gathered at a Bondi synagogue on Wednesday for the funeral of Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who was tragically killed at a Hanukkah festival. The event was just blocks from where he was shot.

In heartfelt eulogies, Rabbi Schlanger was remembered as a dedicated community servant. His father-in-law, Rabbi Yehoram Ulman, urged the Jewish community not to fear visiting Bondi Beach and announced an event for the end of Hanukkah to honor the victims.

Heightened security was evident around Bondi Beach, with state police handling security checks. Notable attendees included NSW Premier Chris Minns, aligning with prominent voices for stricter gun laws. Rabbi Ulman and others shared emotional tributes during a service that underscored Rabbi Schlanger's selfless contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)