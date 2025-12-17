Trump’s Oil Blockade: Escalating U.S.-Venezuela Tensions

In a significant move against Venezuela, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a blockade on sanctioned oil tankers entering and exiting the country. This decision targets Venezuela's vital oil industry and is expected to further strain relations between Washington and Caracas.

The blockade declaration followed the U.S. designation of the Venezuelan regime as a foreign terrorist organization, citing terrorism, drug smuggling, and human trafficking. Oil prices have responded to the news, indicating a speculative anticipation of disruption in Venezuelan exports, although the blockade's enforcement remains uncertain.

The embargo essentially in place since last week's seizure of a Venezuelan oil tanker has already reduced Venezuelan crude exports. The situation is exacerbated by recent cyberattacks on state-run oil company PDVSA. As tensions escalate with military activities in the region, the potential for further conflict looms large.

(With inputs from agencies.)