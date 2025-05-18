Paresh Rawal Exits 'Hera Pheri 3' Amidst Respect for Director

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has confirmed his exit from the upcoming movie 'Hera Pheri 3', putting rumors of creative differences to rest. The actor addressed the issue in a Sunday post on his social media platform, asserting that this move is not due to any disagreement with the director.

Rawal, known for his iconic portrayal of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the franchise's earlier films, reiterated that he holds great admiration and respect for director Priyadarshan, who is at the helm of the third installment.

The announcement surprised many, as Rawal was set to reprise his role alongside co-stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. Despite the change, Rawal assured fans and critics of a continuing amicable relationship with the film's team.

(With inputs from agencies.)