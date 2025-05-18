Left Menu

Paresh Rawal Exits 'Hera Pheri 3' Amidst Respect for Director

Paresh Rawal announced his departure from 'Hera Pheri 3', clarifying that his decision was unrelated to any creative differences with the director Priyadarshan. Rawal, famed for his role as Baburao, emphasizes his respect for the filmmaker, despite stepping away from the film set to reunite the original cast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 12:08 IST
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has confirmed his exit from the upcoming movie 'Hera Pheri 3', putting rumors of creative differences to rest. The actor addressed the issue in a Sunday post on his social media platform, asserting that this move is not due to any disagreement with the director.

Rawal, known for his iconic portrayal of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the franchise's earlier films, reiterated that he holds great admiration and respect for director Priyadarshan, who is at the helm of the third installment.

The announcement surprised many, as Rawal was set to reprise his role alongside co-stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. Despite the change, Rawal assured fans and critics of a continuing amicable relationship with the film's team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

