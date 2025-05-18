Left Menu

Academic Freedom or Controversy? Professor's Arrest Over Social Media Post on Military Operation

Ali Khan Mahmudabad, an associate professor at Ashoka University, was arrested for a social media post about Operation Sindoor, following a complaint by a BJP leader. The arrest followed concerns from the Haryana State Commission for Women about his comments, which were perceived as undermining women in the armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat | Updated: 18-05-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 13:01 IST
An Ashoka University associate professor, Ali Khan Mahmudabad, was taken into custody over a controversial social media post concerning Operation Sindoor, according to police reports on Sunday.

The academic's arrest stemmed from a BJP Yuva Morcha leader's complaint. Police said Mahmudabad was apprehended in Delhi for remarks that allegedly demeaned female officers in the Indian Armed Forces.

The Haryana State Commission for Women had previously issued a notice to Mahmudabad, voicing concern over his comments. They perceived his statements as derogatory towards female military personnel who participated in the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

