Digha's Jagannath Temple: A Plateful for Foreign Devotees
The newly-inaugurated Jagannath Temple in Digha, West Bengal, is attracting attention from international devotees, particularly those from ISKCON. The temple, mirroring the original in Puri, has sparked a wave of international interest. Tourism is anticipated to surge as foreign visitors plan their pilgrimage to the site.
- Country:
- India
The Jagannath Temple in Digha, West Bengal, newly inaugurated, has become a beacon for international tourists, especially ISKCON devotees. The temple, a replica of Puri's historic shrine, provides foreign nationals, previously barred from Puri, a chance to experience a similar spiritual ambiance.
According to Radharamn Das, ISKCON Kolkata's vice president, the site's inauguration attracted visitors from 150 countries, sparking a substantial surge of inquiries. Many visitors, captivated by the temple's opening, have shared their experiences on social media, increasing interest and tourism potential.
The local hospitality sector, including the Digha Sankarpur Hoteliers' Association, anticipates a significant rise in tourism following the temple's opening. Industry stakeholders foresee increased investment opportunities, particularly in the accommodation sector, fueled by this expected influx of domestic and international tourists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Naming of Jagannath Temple in West Bengal
Tempest Over Temple: Political Tensions Escalate in West Bengal
Mysterious Death of Teen Post-Exams in West Bengal
Global Stage Set for Telangana: Miss World Pageant Boosts Tourism
Kerala's Beach Tourism Transformation: A New Era Begins