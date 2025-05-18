Left Menu

E-Book Access Jeopardized as U.S. Libraries Face Federal Funding Cuts

Libraries across the U.S. are reducing digital offerings like e-books and audiobooks due to suspended federal grants by the Trump administration. The sudden funding cut has forced layoffs and service interruptions, mainly affecting rural libraries. Legal actions are underway as states resist these changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 18-05-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 15:27 IST
Libraries across the United States are grappling with significant cutbacks in digital offerings such as e-books and audiobooks. This follows the Trump administration's abrupt suspension of millions in federal grants, aimed at dissolving the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Federal judges have temporarily halted further actions, but the damage is clear. Libraries, particularly in rural areas, are feeling the pinch, with states like Maine and Mississippi already laying off staff and suspending popular loan programs.

Legal battles have commenced as 21 states fight back against the dismantling of crucial library funds, emphasizing the growing need for affordable digital resources amidst rising demand.

