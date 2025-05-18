E-Book Access Jeopardized as U.S. Libraries Face Federal Funding Cuts

Libraries across the United States are grappling with significant cutbacks in digital offerings such as e-books and audiobooks. This follows the Trump administration's abrupt suspension of millions in federal grants, aimed at dissolving the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Federal judges have temporarily halted further actions, but the damage is clear. Libraries, particularly in rural areas, are feeling the pinch, with states like Maine and Mississippi already laying off staff and suspending popular loan programs.

Legal battles have commenced as 21 states fight back against the dismantling of crucial library funds, emphasizing the growing need for affordable digital resources amidst rising demand.

