E-Book Access Jeopardized as U.S. Libraries Face Federal Funding Cuts
Libraries across the U.S. are reducing digital offerings like e-books and audiobooks due to suspended federal grants by the Trump administration. The sudden funding cut has forced layoffs and service interruptions, mainly affecting rural libraries. Legal actions are underway as states resist these changes.
Libraries across the United States are grappling with significant cutbacks in digital offerings such as e-books and audiobooks. This follows the Trump administration's abrupt suspension of millions in federal grants, aimed at dissolving the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Federal judges have temporarily halted further actions, but the damage is clear. Libraries, particularly in rural areas, are feeling the pinch, with states like Maine and Mississippi already laying off staff and suspending popular loan programs.
Legal battles have commenced as 21 states fight back against the dismantling of crucial library funds, emphasizing the growing need for affordable digital resources amidst rising demand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Harvard University will receive no new federal grants until it meets White House's demands, Trump administration says, reports AP.
Novartis Upholds Commitment to Malaria and Leprosy Medicines Amid Funding Cuts
Costa Rica Faces Refugee Crisis Amid Funding Cuts as Thousands Flee Nicaragua
U.S. Drug Overdose Deaths Plummet to Lowest Since 2019, Experts Caution Over Funding Cuts
Funding Cuts Threaten Survival of Women-Led Aid Organizations