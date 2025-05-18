Unveiling Formula 1: A Child's Guide to the Fastest Sport

A new children's book, 'Drive to Victory,' authored by former Grand Prix driver Karun Chandhok, delves into the intricate details of Formula 1 racing. The book details 11,000 parts of a Formula 1 car, offers glimpses from the track, and explores racer rivalries, providing a comprehensive insight into the world's fastest sport.

Published by Hachette India, the book takes readers behind the scenes and under the bonnet of Formula 1 cars. With illustrations by Max Rambaldi, 'Drive to Victory' explains the sport in simplified terms, making it accessible to children who wish to understand and enjoy racing with greater insight.

Chandhok, hailing from a motor-racing family and a familiar face in the F1 paddock, has crafted seven chapters that cover the A to Z of racing. From car mechanics and racetracks to star drivers and team profiles, the book breaks down racing jargon for young enthusiasts, inspired by Chandhok's desire to explain the sport's complexity to his own children.

(With inputs from agencies.)