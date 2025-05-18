Left Menu

Unveiling Formula 1: A Child's Guide to the Fastest Sport

Former Grand Prix driver Karun Chandhok authors 'Drive to Victory,' a children's book offering insights into the intricate world of Formula 1 racing. With engaging illustrations by Max Rambaldi, the book demystifies the sport's complexity for young readers, covering car mechanics, racetracks, and legendary drivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 17:25 IST
Unveiling Formula 1: A Child's Guide to the Fastest Sport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new children's book, 'Drive to Victory,' authored by former Grand Prix driver Karun Chandhok, delves into the intricate details of Formula 1 racing. The book details 11,000 parts of a Formula 1 car, offers glimpses from the track, and explores racer rivalries, providing a comprehensive insight into the world's fastest sport.

Published by Hachette India, the book takes readers behind the scenes and under the bonnet of Formula 1 cars. With illustrations by Max Rambaldi, 'Drive to Victory' explains the sport in simplified terms, making it accessible to children who wish to understand and enjoy racing with greater insight.

Chandhok, hailing from a motor-racing family and a familiar face in the F1 paddock, has crafted seven chapters that cover the A to Z of racing. From car mechanics and racetracks to star drivers and team profiles, the book breaks down racing jargon for young enthusiasts, inspired by Chandhok's desire to explain the sport's complexity to his own children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025